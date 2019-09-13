Breaking News
Translate

Precious Okoye represents Nigeria at Miss Polo Int’l pageant in Dubai tomorrow

On 6:03 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby

By Juliet Ebirim

Elegant and disarmingly beautiful Precious Okoye, the newly crowned Miss Polo Nigeria, is currently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate, to represent Nigeria, alongside twenty-three delegates from other countries to compete for the much-coveted Miss Polo International crown.

Precious Okoye
Precious Okoye

The event which promises to be colorful will hold at The Music Hall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, tomorrow, Saturday, 14th September 2019.

READ ALSO: What rape means to me – Priscilla Okpara

The President, Miss Polo Nigeria, Sandra Ogbebor is also using the opportunity to call on well-meaning Nigerians in diaspora, and most especially those in the United Arab Emirates, to turn out in their numbers to support and encourage Nigeria’s Queen Precious Okoye, as she faces the arduous challenge of making her darling country proud.

Precious Okoye emerged the winner of the Miss Polo Nigeria Beauty pageant, 2019 Edition, after a keenly-contested online competition, and a crowning dinner, held for the finalists, at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on the 24th of July, 2019.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.