By Juliet Ebirim

Elegant and disarmingly beautiful Precious Okoye, the newly crowned Miss Polo Nigeria, is currently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate, to represent Nigeria, alongside twenty-three delegates from other countries to compete for the much-coveted Miss Polo International crown.

The event which promises to be colorful will hold at The Music Hall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, tomorrow, Saturday, 14th September 2019.

The President, Miss Polo Nigeria, Sandra Ogbebor is also using the opportunity to call on well-meaning Nigerians in diaspora, and most especially those in the United Arab Emirates, to turn out in their numbers to support and encourage Nigeria’s Queen Precious Okoye, as she faces the arduous challenge of making her darling country proud.

Precious Okoye emerged the winner of the Miss Polo Nigeria Beauty pageant, 2019 Edition, after a keenly-contested online competition, and a crowning dinner, held for the finalists, at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on the 24th of July, 2019.

