Policeman stabs 9 in Akure nightclub brawl

It was not clear if the cop was on duty at the time the incident happened.

According to an eyewitness, the policeman, who was reportedly drunk, started harassing the victims.

The eyewitness said, “It was clear that Sergeant Orisadare was drunk and he was already becoming uncontrollable at the club.

“He won’t just listen to those trying to tell him to take things easy. It got to a point that things went awry as he started attacking

everyone he could lay his hands on. In total, he stabbed nine people before he was overpowered.”

Another source said some of the victims were currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in Akure, while some were in critical conditions. However, there was no loss of life in the incident.

Femi Joseph, the spokesman for the police in the state, confirmed the incident and stated that both parties were engaged in a brawl.

He stated Orisadare was also injured in the fight and had been taken to hospital.