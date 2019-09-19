Police deny 25 children are missing in FCT

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police in Abuja on Thursday declared that no 25 children were missing or kidnapped by kidnappers in the FCT noting that such concocted reports or rumours were fabricated to cause fear among the peace-loving citizens in the FCT.

The Police, however, disclosed that operatives of the FCT command arrested a member of a one chance gang terrorizing unsuspecting commuters in Abuja.

A statement in this regard by Spokesman of FCT Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said: “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to a misleading message currently trending on WhatsApp and other social media platforms on the purported rescue of twenty-five missing and kidnapped children.

“The command wishes to inform the public that the misleading message currently in circulation is the handiwork of some unscrupulous persons whose goal is to cause apprehension and unnecessary fear in the minds of well-meaning members of the public.

“It is pertinent to note that the same message was in circulation a couple of months ago.

“While the Police are reassuring the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory, the public is enjoined to disregard the message and be wary of circulating unverified information that is capable of creating unnecessary panic.

“Meanwhile, the Command wishes to inform members of the public that on 18th September, 2019 police operatives from Nyanya Division on surveillance along Nyanya under bridge arrested one Terfa Akaara 35 years old, a suspected member of a one chance robbery syndicate operating along the route.

“The suspect who was in the company of other members of his gang was arrested while scouting for unsuspecting victims in a black golf car with registration no. XA 581 TKP.

“His cohorts, however, escaped on sighting the police operatives. Effort is being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects. He will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

