P&ID Judgment: International scam to cheat Nigeria, Buhari tells UNGA

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in New York stated that the vigorous prosecution of the Process and Industrial Development Limited, P&ID scam allegedly attempting to cheat Nigeria of billions of dollars serves as a warning to international criminal groups.

President Buhari also raised the alarm that organised criminal networks, often acting with impunity across international borders present new challenges where only collective action can deliver genuine results.

Addressing world leaders at 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74), with the theme, “Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion”, the President stated that the present Nigerian government was facing the challenges of corruption head-on.

He accused social media outlets of being responsible for fuelling major crimes such as mass killings and called on major tech companies to be alive to their responsibilities.

President Buhari said that social media reports could tear some countries apart and should not be allowed to continue to facilitate the spread of religious, racist, xenophobic and false messages capable of inciting whole communities against each other thereby leading to loss of many lives.

He further stated that there was no threat more potent than poverty and exclusion, adding that they were the foul source from which common criminality, insurgency, cross-border crimes, human trafficking and its terrible consequences draw their inspiration.

According to him, “The world was shocked and startled by the massacre in New Zealand by a lone gunman taking the lives of 50 worshippers. This and similar crimes which have been fuelled by social media networks risk seeping into the fabric of an emerging digital culture.

“Major tech companies must be alive to their responsibilities. They cannot be allowed to continue to facilitate the spread of religious, racist, xenophobic and false messages capable of inciting whole communities against each other, leading to loss of many lives. This could tear some countries apart.

“Organised criminal networks, often acting with impunity across international borders present new challenges where only collective action can deliver genuine results.

“This is true in the battle against violent extremism, against trafficking in people and drugs and against corruption and money laundering. The present Nigerian government is facing the challenges of corruption head-on. We are giving notice to international criminal groups by the vigorous prosecution of the P&ID scam attempting to cheat Nigeria of billions of dollars.”

President Buhari who reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to promoting international peace and security and sustainable development, also said the country was committed to strengthening partnerships and cooperation with international and regional organisations for the benefit of humanity.

Describing poverty “as one of the greatest challenges facing our world,” he noted that, “Its eradication is an indispensable requirement for achieving sustainable development.”

He said, “Today the world is at a critical juncture. This year marks the first anniversary of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace. This year also marks the 100 years of the founding of the League of Nations, leading eventually to the establishment of the United Nations as part of the post-World War II international order.

