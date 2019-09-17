Breaking News
PHOTOS: President Buhari receives Annual Report of Police Service Commission in State House

President Buhari receives Annual Report of Police Service Commission in State House, presented by the Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith(rtd),a former Inspector General of Police,

President Buhari with L-R: Mr Austin Braimoh, Chairman Police Commission Alh. Musiliu Smith IGP (Rtd), Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, AIG Lawal Bawa (Rtd) and Barr. Rommy Mom as he receives Annual Report of Police Service Commission
Pres Buhari exchanges handshake with the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, flanked by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Minister of Information, Alh Lai Mohammed

