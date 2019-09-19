Breaking News
PHOTOS: Governor Sanwo-Olu receives 315 South Africa returnees

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Mr. Jermaine Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday received some South Africa returnees at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja.

Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Mr. Jermaine Sanwo-Olu (left), presenting cash gifts to some of the 315 South Africa returnees at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

 

Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Mr. Jermaine Sanwo-Olu (right), with some South Africa returnees at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

