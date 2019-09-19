Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Mr. Jermaine Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday received some South Africa returnees at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja.

See photos…





Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Mr. Jermaine Sanwo-Olu (right), with some South Africa returnees at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

VANGUARD