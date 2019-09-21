PDP governors meet in Port Harcourt, commends Wike

Governors of seven states of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met on Friday in Port Harcourt.

According to Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant (Electronic Media) to Gov. Nyesom Wike, the meeting was attended by Govs. Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); and Mohammed Mattawale (Zamfara).

After the meeting, Tambuwal explained that the PDP governors were in Rivers to commend Wike “for his sustained projects delivery’’.

He said the governors urged him to continue to deliver quality projects and sustain good governance for the development of Rivers State.

Tambuwal also said that PDP remained strongly united in friendship and brotherhood, NAN reported.

He said: “We are here as brothers and friends to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in the spirit of brotherhood and friendship.

“We are here to encourage and support him for the good governance he has given to the good people of Rivers State.

“The 100 days of the second term of Governor Wike is also why we are here.

“The spirit in Port Harcourt and Rivers State is that of celebration and thanksgiving and gratitude to God for such a wonderful leadership by Governor Wike.

“We are also here to join him and the good people of Rivers State in thanking God for his leadership and to thank God for giving the state a wonderful leader like him.”

