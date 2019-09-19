By Akpokona Omafuaire, Warri

THE Delta State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Julius Egbedi yesterday flagged off the Patani Local Government Council Agricultural Revolution 2019. PLOGCAR was flagged off with a call on other Council Chairmen to emulate same.

The program, a brainchild of Barr Perez Omoun, Patani Council boss had 200 persons smiling home with grants and 52 others going home with snail rearing starters pack.

Egbedi commended Omoun for keying into the Okowa government-led agricultural program which has seen several hundreds of Deltans trained and empowered in that field.

Egbedi enjoined the beneficiaries to grow their business to achieve the purpose of the program which aimed to reduce poverty and unemployment.

The Commissioner said what Omoun has started is unprecedented in the history of local government administration and urged him to continue the good work.

Omoun on his part stressed that there are over 450 beneficiaries, that the flag off was the introduction of the empowerment promised his people.

He promised to empower another set of beneficiaries next month.

Omoun had earlier disclosed that he had established a well built Internally Displaced People’s Camp at Patani to housed flood victims.

He calls on people affected by the flood to immediately evacuate and move into the camps as the government had planned out to care for them.

Omoun promised to keep to his campaign promises by setting the pace for local government administration in Nigeria.

