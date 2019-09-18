By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: OPERATIVES of the Rivers State Police Command yesterday arrested a suspected killer and rescued a young woman, who was almost strangled in a hotel in Port Harcourt.

The incident a source said happened around Mile 4 area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that man had lodge the young lady whose names was not disclosed at press time to the hotel, Nsirim Hotel, and was trying to choke her to death when the lady’s screen alerted the hotel management.

State Police Commissioner, Mr. Mustapha Dandaura, hinted this while addressing over 75 women groups that protested the killings of women in the state.

It was learned that the woman had slept off, but woke up suddenly midnight and observed that the man had carried a pillow to choke her to death.

A source in the area said: “The woman went into the hotel on the man’s invitation and at when she slept off, the man tried to kill her with a pillow. She was lucky to have woken up as the man tried to press her down.

“The woman immediately began to shout and the people in the hotel called the police, who raced to the place and forced the door open. Police eventually rescued the woman and arrested the man,” the source said.

Speaking further in the development, State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, said the suspect had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Command.

Omoni said, “The young woman escaped because she was able to raise the alarm at about 2am. She was sleeping when she suddenly woke up and saw the man who brought her to the hotel charging at her.

“She was almost dying when the man tried to strangle her. The man was arrested by our men. He is from Akwa Ibom and a builder. He told us he is a school dropout. The people in the hotel called the police, who rushed to the place, rescued the young woman and arrested the man.”