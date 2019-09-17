Oyo Guber: APC expresses dismay at tribunal’s ruling

The All Progressives Congress(APC) in Oyo State said on Monday that it received the judgment of the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in the state with dismay.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Azeez Olatunde, said in a statement on Monday in Ibadan that the State Working Committee would refer the ruling to its legal team for necessary recommendations.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the three-member tribunal led by Justice Muhammed Sirajo had in their unanimous judgment dismissed the petition filed by Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the APC candidate in the governorship election for lack of merit.

Adelabu had dragged Gov. Seyi Makinde, who is the PDP candidate in the election, before the tribunal to challenge his victory at the poll.

“The State Working Committee of the Party in its proactive manner has decided to refer the tribunal ruling to our team of legal experts for necessary recommendations which the party hopes to follow appropriately,” it said.

It thanked members of the party for being law-abiding and urged them as well as sympathisers to await the party’s next line of action in due course.

Vanguard News.