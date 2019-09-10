Oyo govt pledges to assist NYSC

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State government has pledged its readiness to assist the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in the state in providing befitting auditorium that would make activities conducive during the orientation course.

Governor Seyi Makinde gave the assurance on Monday in a message through the deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan at the passing out parade of 2019 Batch ‘B’ (stream 2) corps members posted to the state, held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ogbakuta, Iseyin.

Makinde who said the government was poised at ensuring a conducive environment for corps members posted to the state, urging the youths to translate all they learnt during orientation course to a positive attitude to develop the country.

In his words: “On our own part, this administration and the good people of Oyo the “Pacesetter” State assures you of excellent hospitality. The state is very peaceful and accommodating. As you move into the thirty-three (33) local government areas of the state, you will find the environment conducive to live and work in and your welfare and security is highly guaranteed. This government will continue to assist the scheme to achieve its objectives.”

“To our esteemed corps employers, I implore you to assign to these corps members challenging tasks and duties that will make them productive. The corps members should not be left redundant.”

“As you carry out the Community Development Service wherever you are posted, it will go a long way to complement the efforts of government and contribute immensely to the development of the “Pacesetter” State,” he said.

Earlier, the state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Eniola Ambekemo had said infrastructure within the camp was not sufficient for the corps members.

She maintained that the scheme needed more toilets and an ultramodern auditorium, urging people of the state to warmly receive the corps members. One thousand seven hundred corps members participated in the passing out parade.

Ambekemo said: “Your Excellency, I wish to inform you that the duration of the three weeks on camp with over One thousand seven hundred (1700) Corps members, was peaceful with participants exhibiting excellent behaviour, high sense of discipline and active participation in all Camp activities. The Course officials and our Collaborating partners also worked tirelessly to ensure that we had a seamless Orientation course.”

“Your Excellency Sir, our Orientation camp is in dire need of an auditorium that can accommodate all our Corps members. We are therefore appealing to the state government to kindly come to our aid by providing us with an ultra-modern auditorium that can accommodate 4000 Corps members. We also need additional hostel blocks and toilet facilities that can conveniently cater to the rising number of corps members deployed to the state,” she pleaded.

