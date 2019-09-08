Oversight: Taraba Assembly Constitute 20 Special, Standing Committees

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State House of Assembly has constituted 20 special/standing committees to effectively carry out oversight functions for all Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs of the state government.

Speaker of the House, Abel Diah, who spoke at the inauguration of the committees in Jalingo, charged members to see the oversight duty as an opportunity to entrench good governance in the state rather than an exercise to witchhunt.

Diah, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Danladi Gwampo, further lauded the state governor, Darius Ishaku, for sustaining his good relationship with the state legislature.

On his part, clerk of the State Assembly, Orngu Mellah, explained that the constitution of the standing committees was a statutory responsibility of the state legislature, and urged representatives from the various MDAs, present at the occasion to be partners in progress.

Some of the standing committees include Agriculture and Natural Resources, Education, Science and Technology, Finance and Appropriation, Works and Housing among others.

Vanguard