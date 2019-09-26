Outgoing WAEC boss proffers solutions to exam malpractices, others

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The outgoing Registrar to Council, West African Examination Council, WAEC, Dr Iyi Uwadiae, has said reduction in examination malpractices, shorter duration of conduct of examinations and others are possible through teamwork with all stakeholders.

He also expressed gladness that these were achieved during his tenure.

Uwadiae stated this through teleconferencing from WAEC headquarters, Accra, Ghana at a valedictory session recently held with journalists from Nigeria, Gambia and Ghana.

He added that adequate preparations had been made for his successor he would hand over to at the end of this month.

According to Uwadiae, “We took up the challenge of terminating the seemingly endless sojourn of the headquarters in the premises of the Ghana National Office and boldly implemented some difficult initiatives, which saw to the completion of the 15-year-old Headquarters Office Complex project and facilitated the physical occupation of the edifice by staff in December 2016.

“Aside expanding our communication with all stakeholders, the Council made significant inroads into neighbouring non-WAEC member countries like the Republic of Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali and they paid off, as more schools and candidates in those countries were attracted to the Council’s examination.

“After five years of piloting, the secretariat successfully persuaded the government of Liberia to adopt WASSCE fully with effect from 2018, thereby phasing out the Liberia Senior High School Certificate Examination (LSHSCE). The Council however, extended the conduct of LSHSCE for private candidates till 2019 to provide a further opportunity for the remnants of the examination.

“We also introduced additional diets of WASSCE and BECE for private candidates; we introduced in the private candidates examinations a facility for admitting on-the-spot candidates who were unable to enrol within the designated registration period. While Attestation of Results was started to alleviate the challenges faced by former candidates whose original certificates are missing or destroyed.”

Commenting on the advancement in technology, the WAEC Registrar reiterated that through the full migration into digital administration of examinations, “WAEC-owned CBT installations have continued to spring up for use by the Council and public/private institutions/organisations while e-marking software and equipment have been deployed for the marking of selected subject papers.

“Other milestones recorded included the deployment of 100 percent in-house printing to stem examination leakages, malpractice; and the construction and furnishing of our own standard/model examination halls in places like Lagos and Benin City in Nigeria, Accra, Cape Coast, Wa and Koforidua in Ghana and Tubmanburg in Liberia; and the construction of offices and facilities across members states of the WAEC.

“We successfully reduced the period for the processing of the results of WASSCE for school candidates from an average of 84 days in the past to barely 45 days, and the compression is still ongoing,” he added.

The outgoing Regiatrar served the body in different capacities before becoming the Registrar for a five-year tenure from 2012 to 2017, including an extension of two years from 2017 to 2019.

YABATECH trains staff on ethics, leadership

The management of the Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, in conjunction with Global Women Investors and Innovators Network, GWIN, has trained 80 academic and non-academic staff in work ethics, etiquette and leadership.

This is just as GWIN is to assist YABATECH gain the competitive edge and help provide soft skills to the workforce.

The training workshop, which held in Lagos, was designed to enhance and complement modules across all sectors relating to innovation, business development and enterprise.

During the two-day workshop, the CEO of GWIN, Dr Bola Olabisi, said the programme was to re-train, re-skill, re-tool and take advantage of current and emerging opportunities.

In another development, Old Mutual Assurance Plc has donated cleaning materials to the institution.

The company’s team, led by the Marketing Executive, Mrs Alero Ladipo, said it was ready to partner with the institution to produce graduates that would positively impact the society after being trained as total men and women in the institution.

The institution’s Librarian, Mrs Taye Adebowale, who received the items on behalf of the school, thanked the company for the kind gesture and asked for more support.

Vanguard