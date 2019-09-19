Osun to create 25,000 new jobs through dairy project

The Osun Government is to create 25,000 new direct and indirect jobs through the dairy project development activities of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Mudasiru Toogun, the former Osun Commissioner for Special Duties, has said.

In a statement issued by Mrs Segilola Babalola, the Information Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Toogun was quoted as saying on Thursday during the project’s stakeholders meeting in Osogbo that Osun was a beneficiary of the Federal Government project.

The statement said 2-Scale and Friesland Campina Wamco in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture had selected Osun as one of the beneficiaries of the dairy project.

It said the project would create new jobs and also engage farmers in the dairy farm value chain, thereby boosting the economy of the state.

The statement quoted Dr Oluwabukola Aluko, the Coordinating Director of Osun Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, as saying that the dairy potential of Osun had been recognised and the state was ready to collaborate with the milk company.

It said that the collaboration would promote employment for the youth, women, Fulani dairy farmers and other potential milk producers in the state.

The statement noted that representative of 2-Scale, Mr Mohammed Zelani, stated that the project would be of benefit to the state and Nigeria as a whole

It quoted Zelani as saying that Friesland Campina Wamco was a producer of milk brand in Nigeria which intended to source 100,000 litres of milk per day to be processed into high quality product.

The statement said the company was ready to work with the Livestock Development Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture to explore and develop the dairy value chain to source raw milk from potential milk producers in Osun.

Vanguard Nigerian News