OOUTH CMD seeks increase in budgetary allocation)

Dr. Peter Adefuye, the Chief Medical Director, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, on Friday canvassed for increased budgetary allocation to the hospital.

Adefuye said this while hosting members of the Ogun House of Assembly Committee on Health who were on an oversight visit to the hospital in Sagamu.

He noted that improved budgetary allocation and subvention would enhance the sustainability of its manpower and operations for specialised tertiary healthcare services.

Adefuye equally called for the immediate provision of equipment for specialised services including accidents and emergency, radiology, theatre services, renal dialysis as well as laboratory and Neonatal services.

He also stated that there was a need for other specialised services such as neuro-surgery, dermatology, cardiothoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

The CMD noted that the teaching hospital’s facilities were being made available for practical exposure to student nurses and midwives of neighboring private and public health-related institutions.

He commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun on his passion to revamp the health sector, saying that the governor had already demonstrated this by visiting the hospital.

Adefuye added that N25.3million was expended on construction within the hospital, while N15.1million was spent on rehabilitation, with over N247million generated between January and June.

Responding, Mr. Adegoke Adeyanju, the Chairman of the committee, lauded Abiodun for approving the recruitment of additional medical personnel for the hospital.

Adeyanju said there was the need for government at all levels to put in place mechanisms that would further reposition the health sector.

He underscored the need for the elite and political class to contribute their quota to the upgrade of health facilities and end medical tourism.

Mrs. Atinuke Bello, the Vice Chairman of the committee, stressed the need to support the state government in revamping the health sector.

She expressed confidence that the present administration was capable of evolving more developmental initiatives.

NAN reports that other members of the committee include Wahab Haruna, Bolanle Ajayi, Yusuf Amosun, Yusuf Adejojo, and Solomon Osho.