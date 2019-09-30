Onumah was never arrested, we only interacted with him – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS,) on Monday denied the purported arrest of a journalist, Chido Onumah, saying its operatives only interacted with him over a t-shirt he wore on Sunday evening.

Onumah was reportedly arrested in Abuja by DSS operatives after he returned from Spain where he bagged a doctorate degree in communication studies.

The Service in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said the wordings on the journalist’s t-shirt: “We are all Biafrans,” was capable of provoking a mob attack on him.

The statement reads: “To set the records right, Onumah was never arrested by the Service. He was rather engaged in an interaction during which an act of his capable of undermining public order and national security was explained to him.

“On his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on 29th September, 2019, it was discovered that Onumah wore a T-shirt with WE ARE ALL BIAFRANS inscription on it. With credible intelligence that he might be a subject of mob attack if allowed to go into town in the same cloth, the Service invited him and drew his attention to the implications of his probable (un)intended action.

“It was strongly believed that an attack on Onumah would have sparked ethnoreligious reprisals with dire consequences for law and order and public safety in the country. He understood the issues and pledged not to engage in activities that may cause disaffection in Abuja and the country at large. He subsequently removed the cloth with the inciting symbols and inscriptions and agreed not to use it.

“The interaction between Onumah and the Service held in a convivial atmosphere. He appreciated the courtesies extended to him. Afterwards, the Service arranged for him to go back to his accommodation in town.

“It is hoped that this clarification has dispelled the erroneous claims and reportage that he was arrested. The Service acted within the confines of its mandate and only carried out its routine security duty that could have been discharged by a similar agency in any part of the world. It is not out of place for concerned security agencies to have sought clarification from a traveller concerning a subject of security interest.

“The DSS reaffirms its avowed commitment to the rule of law and protection of citizens and national critical assets.”

