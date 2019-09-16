Only compound fools will leave PDP for APC – Dino Melaye

By Nwafor Sunday

Dino Melaye, the senator whose election was nullified by the Kogi State election tribunal in Lokoja, has on Monday said that nobody with his right senses would leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for All Progressives Congress, APC.

The embattled Dino who turned down his party’s appointment as the Director-General of PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council, opined via his twitter handle that only those who have degree in stupidity and are compound fools are the ones that could dump PDP and defect to APC.

His words, “Only compound fools and people with degree in stupidity will leave PDP for APC. APC will be defeated in Kogi state”.

Vanguard