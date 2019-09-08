On Hauwa Allahbura’s political thriller “Code Wilo”

By Juliet Ebirim

Having recorded outstanding success with “The Eve”, Hauwa Allahbura is back with another gripping tale with her latest movie “Code Wilo”. Directed by Mike-Steve Adeleye, Code Wilo is a political thriller that takes viewers on a journey of dark, twisted plots, delivered raw.

Code Wilo tells the story of Nimi Thompson, an aspiring politician who gets a rude awakening when she’s forced to fight for more than the right to save her people. Nimi Thompson is kidnapped during a Pre-Campaign party and after a call from her abductors, it quickly becomes clear to her father- Livinus Thompson, that the motive is more personal than just money.

According to Hauwa, Code Wilo was inspired by the 2019 elections, Godfatherisim in the polity and the need to portray a strong female character with a political ambition. “We basically shot this film thinking about how to influence the elections and encourage not to young to run. Our lead character is in her 30’s, she’s female and she’s running for Governor. I sat down with a group of investors and we decided to tell this story in the most relatable manner ” she said

READ ALSO:

With a stellar cast including Eucharia Anunobi, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Daniel Effiong, Yaw, Gabriel Afolayan, Zack Orji, Kalu Ikeagwu, Alex Usifo, Lateef Adedimeji among others, the movie takes its viewers through a twisted plot filled with gasps, suspense and surprises, reflecting the Nigerian political terrain.

Speaking about the movie, Kalu Ikeagwu said “There are lots of intrigues in the movie. The storyline also reflects some of the happenstances in the Nigerian political arena.”

Gabriel Afolayan played a role that should definitely become a regular for him in movies because through Code Wilo he takes yet another opportunity to showcase his talent and how diverse he can be. His amazing performance, coupled with that some of other cast members is commendable.

VANGUARD