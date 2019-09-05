Breaking News
Obiano swears in new Chief Judge

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State has sworn in Justice Onochie Anyachebelu as the state’s new Chief Judge, replacing Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu, who retired on Tuesday.

Performing the ceremony at the executive chambers of Government House, Awka, Obiano charged the new Chief Judge to be dutiful and impartial in the discharge of his duties, urging him to pay particular attention to court processes and ensure prompt dispensation of justice to reduce the menace of awaiting trial syndrome in the prisons.

He further charged the new Chief Judge to ensure court reforms that would make Anambra courts world class, in addition to other numerous responsibilities placed on him.

Responding, Justice Anyachebelu pledged not to allow his personal conduct interfere with his official duties and assured that he would uphold the tenets of his new assignment.

