Obasanjo spends N1bn to resolve age – long crisis in Ogun Community

By Daud Olatunji

The former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has ended the age-long crisis in Itele in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State .

Obasanjo disclosed this when he held a peace meeting with two warring communities in the state ; Itele and Ayetoro-Budo held at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Six newly installed traditional heads in Itele as part of the peaceful resolution were presented to the former President

Obasanjo said, “I want to thank you all for heeding the call for peace. That is how it should be. We are like ocean, sometimes, it flows this way, other time, it flows another way.

“But, somehow we shall come together. Should we still refuse to come together when such time comes?

“Therefore, from today, no more litigations. We must move forward as brothers and sisters at Itele.

The six out of the seven Baales (Igas) in the ancient that came on a thank you visit to the former President include those from Ilekemo, Ipotobo, Ijana, Isunba, Iliwo and Olugbode.

The seventh Iga, Ilegbede could not produce their Baale, as it was gathered there was still controversy on the choice of candidate.

Later at the meeting ,Obasanjo was represented by his brother, Chief Abraham Idowu Akanle told the new Baales, community leaders and some indigenous at the meeting that Obasanjo expended over N1bn on peaceful resolution of the crisis in the community.

According to him, the crisis had claimed huge amount of money and equally affected socio – economic development of the community.

“My elder brother (Obasanjo) spent over N1bn on the crisis. Imagine if the huge amount of money is distributed among the residents and indigenes, it would have brought greater development into the community.

“So, I urge you to continued to maintain peace. And whoever says Itele will return to crisis, his home will not know peace,” Akanle said.

He warned that anybody who foment troubles after the peaceful resolution would face the wrath of the law.

In his remarks, a community leader and Osunba of Itele, Chief Samuel Olatunji Asorobi disclosed over N500m had been spent on various litigations on the age – long crisis.

According to him, the crisis had over the years plunged the community into deplorable infrastructure, poor education and bad economy.

Vanguard