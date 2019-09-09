NSCDC probes source of fake online recruitment messages

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has begun a probe into activities of a job racketeering syndicate specialised in defrauding unsuspecting applicants through text messages and other online platforms.

The Corps in a statement by its Spokesman, DCC Emmanuel Okeh disclosed that “the Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has set up a panel to investigate individuals or group of persons behind the fake messages and in due course they shall be made to face the full wrath of the law”.

In the same vein, “the Corps also warned the general public mostly desperate applicants not to fall victims of the fraudsters peddling fake messages especially on social media and therefore, enjoined all applicants to disregard any false information or directives requesting for any form of payment, screening and training, restating that, the Corps neither contract nor hire anyone to carry out the recruitment exercise on her behalf other than the Board. Therefore, applicants are to seek information from the right source in order not to fall prey to the antics of scammers”.

The statement notes that following the recruitment advertisement by the Board of Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Correctional Services which portal has since closed on the 7th of September, 2019, “some unscrupulous elements have taken advantage of this process to defraud unsuspecting members of the public through sending fake text and online messages stating that the registered candidates for recruitment should check their e-mail messages for their names and shortlisted candidates should report for screening and training at different designated locations in the country”.

NSCDC said the Board which is legally responsible for the recruitment exercise into the Corps has not sent out any message to applicants regarding screening time-table or checklist for interview.

’We hereby inform the general public and all applicants that the names of successful applicants for interview is yet to be shortlisted and no screening dates has been fixed for anyone’’, the Corps said.

“However, compilation of eligible applicants is still on-going and shall soon be shortlisted for interview and further processes. Only successful candidates who registered via the Board official website will be contacted and it will be officially published in conventional media”.