November guber poll: Diri promises prosperity in Bayelsa

Hails delegates for electing him PDP Guber flagbearer



By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator Douye Diri has described his election as the governorship flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bayelsa State at the just concluded primaries for the November 16, 2019 governorship election as a collective effort, even as he expressed appreciation to delegates and leaders for the confidence reposed in him.

Duri, in a statement, through his Campaign Organisation, expressed deepest appreciation thus, “We are humbled and elated by the massive show of solidarity and the sacrifices made by the delegates to ensure that the distinguished Senator emerges victorious in what has gone down as the most competitive governorship primary in the state.

“Our heartfelt gratitude also goes to our amiable leader, Henry Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State for his display of uncommon political leadership and sagacity.

“Let us also commend the national leadership of our party and the Governor Darius Ishaku led committee for a job well done, especially for allowing a level playing field.

“We also appreciate PDP leaders and stakeholders, women, youths and Bayelsans for their support, prayers and wise counsel since we began this journey to move our state to greater heights.

“We acknowledge the efforts of other aspirants who gave their best shot for the ticket. Our victory is a collective one so we enjoin them as true party men to stand with us as we move closer to making this project a reality.

“In the days ahead, we shall storm communities across the eight local government areas to present to our people what we are bringing to the table in the next four years.

“It is going to be an interesting voyage as we intend to use the opportunity to discuss facts on competence, prosperity of our people and stable governance as a whole.”

Vanguard