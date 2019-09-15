The representative of the Enogie of Orogho Dukedom and the Iwevbo Community Liaison Officer to Newcross Petroleum Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Edevbie said no time Iwevbo community had life President General and has no dispute with Newcross, Presco company.

Edevbie who disclosed this at Iwevbo community, Orionhwon Local Government of Edo State said the purpose of the report is to correct the rumour making the round and avoid misinformation.

He said the community only has an eldest man as head of the elders council and that there has never been anything like life President General as Chief Joseph Ukueku is being addressed by his cronies.

He said the eldest man of the Iwevbo community is Chief Uvo Eyimofe but due to misunderstanding, there have been different factions, with their eldest man and separate elders councils and that has caused disunity among us in the community, pointing out that he feels so bad knowing this is a community with elders who loved themselves.

According Edevbie, he has not relented on his part to settle the crises rocking the community, saying that he has put machinery in place to ensure the ssues in the community are resolved as advised by the Inspector General of Police, AIG Benin and Edo Police Command to resolve and report back to the Enogie.

Pastor Robinson Ohwojeheri, a leader, Iwevbo Community representative to Newcross Petroleum Limited and Secretary, corroborated and added his voice, advising people to change their thinking and work with them recognizing the Enogie of Orogho Dukedom and Edo State government which the companies working in Iwevbo Community had recognized as their host. He assured them that they will no have no cause to regret, rather it shall be beneficial to all and sundry.