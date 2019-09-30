No plan to sack LG chairmen in Nasarawa – Gov. Sule

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that contrary to reports circulating on social media, his administration has no plan to remove the 13 elected local government chairmen in the state.

The governor made this known while hosting the chairmen who visited him at the Government House in Lafia, on Monday.

He dismissed the said report, stressing that as a law abiding citizen, he would not be found breaching the law.

“During my trip, I saw a report that this administration is planning to dissolve the local government chairmen and constitute new ones.

“The way you saw it was the way I also saw it. I never heard of it; I never even thought of anything like that. It has never crossed my mind.

“Nobody ever advised us on anything like that and I never dreamed of it. Even if the deputy governor had dreamed of it, he would have told me,” the governor said.

“As far as my administration is concerned, you are working with us as a team towards developing this state and taking it to the next level. If the law says you are taking 10 years, I will allow you to spend your 10 years,” he said.

While calling on the council chairmen to ignore the said report, Sule assured them that his administration would not short-change them on the mandate given to them by the people.

He also appealed to members and supporters of the opposition political parties to avoid acts capable of breaching the existing peace in the state.

According to him, for the state to develop, the citizens must learn to accept the judgments from ongoing cases at the various election petitions tribunals without recourse to acts inimical to peace.

Earlier, Muazu Maifata, the Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state who is also the Chairman of Lafia Local Government council, said their visit was to welcome the governor back from his trip and congratulate him on his recent victories at the courts. (NAN)

