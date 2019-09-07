Breaking News
NLC flays attack on Nwodo

By Dennis Agbo

THE Enugu state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has condemned recent vituperative attacks on the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo by different groups and individuals.

Chief Nnia Nwodo, President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The Labour union said the attacks were venomous outbursts, insults and misdemeanor on the Igbo leader, whom they said is courageous and respected in Igboland.

Chairman and Secretary of NLC political committee in Enugu state, Comrade Ike Ekere and Dr Pat Emembolu Eze, respectively, in a stated in Enugu on Saturday, said the attack on Nwodo erodes tradition, culture, norms, values of Igbo land and the pursuit for referendum and restructuring.

They described Nwodo as an enigma wrapped in a paradox, with high sense of Justice, and one who has denied himself certain comforts and positions to achieve Justice and serve humanity.

“His position is in our very best interest, but why the insults? We must desist and resist the temptations of insulting and abusing such a respected personality worldwide, vocal, visionary and articulate like Nwodo.

“He has energetically and courageously been up holding and defending our case for Nigeria restructuring, insecurity, employment, welfare and equity. He needs our applause and encouragement rather insults and abuses.

“We therefore, call on all workers of Nigeria, civil Society, Igbo leaders in Diaspora and Nigerians alike to condemn this displaced aggression by some of our sons in Diaspora. We repose implicit confidence on Nwodo,” the labour union said.

