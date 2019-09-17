By Tolu Abereoje

Luxury Nightlife hub, Silver Fox Nigeria, is set to rock Lagos this September with the launch of its exclusive indoor pool/lounge. Silver Fox partners with Scotch Whiskey, Glenfiddich, to bring the most exclusive and exotic pool party to the city.

Commenting on the idea, Silver Fox CEO, Big Slim said; “The Silver Fox entertainment hub has something for everybody. We’ve got rotating seats around the pool area to allow every guest good views. The Tony Montana area of the lounge is a vibe of its own and the pool itself which is the main attraction is state-of-the-art and ready for the most erotic performances.”

With multiple projects in the works since the grand opening of the Silver Fox Entertainment Hub, the brand partners Speyside single malt Scotch Whiskey, Glenfiddich, for the exotic pool party. It will feature top-notch entertainers from Africa and abroad, including Nigerian Afro-house music songstress, Niniola, Ghanaian Actresses Moesha Boduong and Efia Odo, Lingerie Model Bliss Bev, among others.

Also read:

Silver Fox Media spokesperson, Demola Lawal added; “The pool party is not going to be your regular kind, it’s like something out of a billionaire movie. I dare say it would be the most exotic pool party in the history of Lagos.”

The Silver Fox/Glenfiddich Pool Party which holds September 28, 2019, promises to be all shades of exciting, a mind-blowing combination of premium brands. The two brands are set to take entertainment to a whole new level with the best whiskey and the most exotic dancers from around Africa and beyond; a total break from the norm in Nigeria.

Vanguard