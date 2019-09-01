NiMet predicts thundery, rainy activities for Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted increased cloudiness with prospect of localised thunderstorms and rains for Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja forecast thunderstorms and rains over the Northern and Central cities with cloudy conditions to isolated rains likely over the Southern cities.

It predicted partly cloudy conditions over Kebbi, Sokoto and Gusau axis of Northern States in the morning hours with thunderstorms over Southern Maiduguri and Kebbi axis later in the day.

NIMet envisaged day and night temperatures of the northern region to be 30 to 34 degree Celsius and 22 to 24 degree Celsius.

“For Central States, thunderstorms/rains are anticipated over Abuja, Yola, Gombe, Bauchi, Mambilla Plateau and Jalingo axis in the morning hours leaving the rest of the region under cloudy conditions.

“Later in the day, cloudy conditions with prospects of thunderstorms/rains over the entire region with day and night temperatures of 24 to 32 degree Celsius and 17 to 22 degree Celsius,” NiMet said.

According to NiMet, cloudy conditions with prospects of isolated rains are expected over the inland and the coastal belt, particularly Lagos and Eket in the morning.

It envisaged cloudy conditions with chances of widespread rains over the entire inland cities and the coast during the afternoon/evening period.

The agency also predicted day and night temperatures of the region to be 29 to 32 degree Centigrade and 21 to 24 degree Celsius, respectively. (NAN)

Vanguard