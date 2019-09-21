Breaking News
Nigeria will achieve its potential — Osinbajo

1:28 pm

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated his belief that Nigeria has great hopes towards growth and development, saying the country’s success is key to Africa’s development.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said in a statement in Abuja that  Osibajo stated this while delivering the 8th Convocation Lecture of the Osun State University on Saturday in Osogbo.

The Vice President spoke on the topic, “Six Decades of Chequered Nationhood: Nigeria Still Holds the Key to Africa’s Development”.

He told the audience that there was hope that Nigeria would achieve its potential.

He said: “This country is bound to succeed; we will get there.

“Our founding fathers were all right, even though they had not even then seen Nigeria’s true potential.

“And indeed as Nigeria grows, so does Africa.”  (NAN).

 

