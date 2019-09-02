Niger-Delta People Liberation Force throws weight behind new board of NDDC

…Affirms competence of Odubu, Okumagba

…Disavows ‘misbranded elements’ sponsored to protest appointment

By Gabriel Olawale

The Niger-Delta People Liberation Force has thrown its weight behind the appointment of Dr. Pius Odubu and Bernard Okumagba as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission in the newly-constituted board by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a press statement signed by the convener of the group, Aaron Akpoyibo, it disavowed the agitations from some quarters against the appointments, tagging them ‘misbranded elements’ who are on a mission to truncate the development of the region.

“We the people of Niger-Delta People Liberation Force heartily thank Mr. President for the appointment of Dr. Pius Odubu and Bernard Okumagba as Chairman/MD board of NDDC. This is a well-deserved appointment as I trust that it will continue to work for the development of our region.”

“Dr. Pius Odubu as Former Deputy Governor in Edo state has proved that he is accountable and responsive in service,” the group said.

It explained that it was compelled to voice its support for the new board of the NDDC because of the wealth of experience and progressive vision of the appointees whom it believes possess the competence to deliver desired development to the region.

“We hereby say no to those myopic, failed political groups and some South-South Governors sponsoring some misbranded elements to protest against the appointment to truncate the development of the region,” the group concluded.

Vanguard