Says influence the health of the society, influence the wealth

By Lawal Sherifat – Lagos

Eloquent impulse international, a non-governmental organization (NGO) staged a three-day free medical test and skill acquisition starting Thursday 12 of September to Saturday, 14th of September in Aboru, Agbado oke Odo area of Lagos State.

In an interview with the Chairman of the NGO, Oluwatosin Itunu says the main purpose is to help enlighten the people about their health, make sure that the people are in good health as well as eradicate poverty as poverty level and the crime rate is at its peak.

The chairman said in the interview, “I look into the country and I see so many things that are wrong, the poverty level is increasing every day, the crime rate is increasing every day, our intention is to reduce poverty and crime rate through the NGO”.

He stated the importance of enlighting people about their health and why they must care about their health, pointing out that only people with good health can be productive in society.

He encourages people to come for free eye screening, blood and urine test diabetes test and the likes. He added that people diagnosed will get treatments with reduced medical bills in all general hospitals as they are in partnership with the government.

The chairman of the NGO emphasized on the importance of the availability and avoidability of Nigerian made products to aid the development of the economic sector of the country which gives rise to the skill acquisition program and agro-business project.

The foundation is making available the free acquisition of skills such as soap making, gele, and makeup, adire making amongst all others within the three-day program and select people who are ready to learn for further training in their vocational schools situated in various local governments of the state.

According to the chairman, the foundation, haven’t trained people also makes a soft loan available to participants who are ready to start work with close monitoring.

The organization hopes that by so doing, they will be able to enlighten people on how to make good use of their time and make money off it with a view to helping help develop the country by encouraging people to buy made in Nigerian products.