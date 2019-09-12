Breaking News
New Super Eagles‘ll get better – Aghahowa

On 9:31 amIn News, Sportsby

Former Super Eagles striker Julius Aghahowa has called for caution and patience with the current team following the 2-2 draw against Ukraine on Tuesday.

Super Eagles

Nigeria threw away a 2-0 first-half lead to settle for a draw at the Dnipro stadium, but Aghahowa insists the team’s building process is on course.

“We should let them progress gradually, so that they can have a strong appearance when they get fully into the senior national team and hopefully, this crop of players will get better,” the former FC Shakhtar Donetsk player said.

“You can see some players are being selfish a bit because they want to do something special or something extra-ordinary to stamp their place in the team.”

VANGUARD

