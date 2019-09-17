Ndigbo behind Uwazuruike, MASSOB Founder— BIM

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, has said Ndigbo are behind the Founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, in his struggle to actualise an independent state of Biafra.

It also stated that the people of the old Eastern Region had stood behind the BIM leader since he founded MASSOB in Lagos on September 13, 1999, while he hoisted the Biafra flag in Aba, on May 22, 2000.

BIM’s Coordinator for Aba South Region, Chief Larry Odinma, who briefed the media in Aba on activities marking the 20th anniversary of MASSOB, explained that most eminent Igbo leaders and groups such as Ohanaeze are not happy with activities of some pro-Biafra groups, and have commended Uwazuruike’s non-violent approach to the struggle.

He stated that BIM’s approach had also won some international partners, who have continued to assist the group in her march to liberate Biafrans.

Odinma warned that attacking eminent personalities of Biafra origin is not in the interest of the struggle and urged the people to pursue peace.

According to him, “we are marking the 20th anniversary of Biafra, which Chief Ralph Uwazuruike launched on September 13, 1999. You can recall that before then, it was a taboo to mention the word ‘Biafra’ in Nigeria.

“The struggle to actualise Biafra has gone from strength to strength. Eminent personalities in Igbo land, including those from Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa States, are solidly behind Chief Uwazuruike to achieve Biafra. We also have the support of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”

Vanguard