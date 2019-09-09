NDDC Board: Group hails Okumagba, Erue’s nomination

By Festus Ahon

MEMBERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta under the auspices of APC Faithful, have applauded the nomination of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, as the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

In a statement signed by members of the group, the choices of Okumagba as Managing Director and Prophet Jones Erue as Commissioner representing Delta on the board of the NDDC, was described as wise and fitting.

Leaders of the group who signed the statement include Mr. Okandeji Emma, APC Warri South LGA Deputy Chairman; Prince Egbe Valentine, APC leader; Comrade Onodarho Esiri, APC Warri South LGA Secretary; and Chief (Mrs.) Obruche Mary, APC leader.

Others are Mr. Anime Vincent, APC Warri South LGA PRO; Mrs. Okpikpi Lucy, APC Ward 9 Women leader; and Mr. Eruyomota Jeffrey, APC Ward 12 Chairman.

“The APC Faithful heartily felicitate with our leaders, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba and Prophet Jones Ode Erue as Managing Director and Commissioner respectively in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for making Niger Deltans proud and also acknowledged the support of the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege”, the statement said.

Vanguard