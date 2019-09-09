Breaking News
Translate

NDDC Board: Group hails Okumagba, Erue’s nomination

On 5:02 amIn Newsby

By Festus Ahon

MEMBERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta under the auspices of APC Faithful, have applauded the nomination of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, as the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Ekpoudom
NDDC

In a statement signed by members of the group, the choices of Okumagba as Managing Director and Prophet Jones Erue as Commissioner representing Delta on the board of the NDDC, was described as wise and fitting.

Leaders of the group who signed the statement include Mr. Okandeji Emma, APC Warri South LGA Deputy Chairman; Prince Egbe Valentine, APC leader; Comrade Onodarho Esiri, APC Warri South LGA Secretary; and Chief (Mrs.) Obruche Mary, APC leader.

Support Okowa, he’ll do more, Otuaro urges Deltans (Opens in a new browser tab)

Others are Mr. Anime Vincent, APC Warri South LGA PRO; Mrs. Okpikpi Lucy, APC Ward 9 Women leader; and Mr. Eruyomota Jeffrey, APC Ward 12 Chairman.

“The APC Faithful heartily felicitate with our leaders, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba and Prophet Jones Ode Erue as Managing Director and Commissioner respectively in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for making Niger Deltans proud and also acknowledged the support of the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege”, the statement said.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.