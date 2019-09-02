NDDC board: Group flays govs’ interference in appointments

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH – DELTA Ijaw Political Machineries has frowned at what it described as the undue interference of Governors of oil-producing states in the composition of those appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari into the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, board.

It applauded the appointment of Dr. Pius Odubu and Mr. Bernard Okumagba as Chairman and Managing Director of the Commission respectively, describing them “as unassuming, humane technocrats with international repute that will make NDDC achieve its Master plan.

The group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr. Stanley Garry said it was “the prerogative of Mr. President to appoint persons of his choice to man positions of authority, federal agencies, parastatals, and boards.

“President Buhari has stated it clearly; that it’s only the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has the controlling authority to supervise the affairs and activities of the NDDC. So governors of oil-producing states have no powers to nominate persons for Mr. President who has the privilege to do so.”