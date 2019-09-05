NDDC board chairmanship: Delta APC berates critics

By Festus Ahon

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State has reacted to the furore generated by the appointment of Chairman and members of the new governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC headed by former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr Pius Odubu.

The party in a statement released and signed by its Director of Communications Mr Nick Ovuakporie cautioned those behind the media outrage against heating up the polity.

The party said the appointment was the prerogative of the President and Commander in Chief which cannot be delegated either abrogated.

The party stressed that the appointment of Dr Pius Odubu as Chairman of the NDDC board was done in good faith and in tandem with extant practice.

The party reminded those behind the agitations of the application of the doctrine of necessity, adding that “no one envisaged a situation whereby a single State will produce both the Chairman and Managing Director of the Commission which may have prompted the wisdom of the President to move the appointment of the board Chairman, to the next State with letter ‘E’ (Edo State), so as to revert to Letter ‘D’ (Delta State) at the completion of the term of office of the new board in order to reflect equity, fairness and balance”.

The party clarified further, that “this present scenario whereby the Chairman and Managing Director of the NDDC coincidentally fall within one State to produce, has never happened since the establishment of the Commission, hence this development calls for the application of the doctrine of necessity which the President employed in this instance”.

Saying that Dr Pius Odubu was qualified to lead and reposition the NDDC to effectively deliver on its core mandate as an interventionist agency, established to revamp the infrastructural deficit of the Niger Delta region, the party sued for calm.

While appealing to those who have filed litigations against the appointment of the Commission’s Chairman to withdraw same, the party in the statement, told all Deltans to support the board for the good of Delta State and the overall development of the region.

