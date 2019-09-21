NBTE rates Edo high on readiness for technical education

…assures on accreditation of institutions

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has scored Edo State high on its readiness to drive technical education on account of the quality and spread of training institutions and personnel for technical education to drive industrialisation in the state.

A delegation from the NBTE led by its Deputy Director, Mallam Samaila Tanko, ranked the state highly after a tour of institutions and personnel for technical education in the state’s three senatorial districts during a resource inspection/assessment tour.

Mallam Tanko said the delegation was impressed with facilities in the state, noting that they would soon release the result of their findings and make recommendations.

They urged the state government to continue in the positive trajectory it has started, urging the Governor Obaseki-led administration not to relent in its efforts to transform the state.

Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Science and Technology, Mrs. Birgitta Eno Okodugha, expressed appreciation to the team for taking time out to visit the technical colleges across the state.

“I assure you of the government’s readiness to transform the colleges to meet international standards. The grey areas you have identified in the course of your inspection will be addressed by the Governor,” she said.

Permanent Secretary, Edo State Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Mr. Bernard Oigbokie, said the state has met all necessary criteria set by the board on technical education.

The Edo SEEFOR Project Coordinator, Mr. Toju Onaiwu, said the interventionist agency has transformed the narrative of technical colleges from a state of infrastructural decadence into state-of-the-art facilities.

Project Coordinator, Edo State Innovation and Effectiveness in Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project, Mrs. Blessing Osahon Osemwota, expressed appreciation to Edo SEEFOR for working assiduously to transform Government Science and Technical College, Benin.

