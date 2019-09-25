Navy will continue to react to maritime threats — CNS

The Nigerian Navy says it will continue to react to the emergence of new threats in the maritime environment for Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Ibok Ete-Ibas, made this known at a two-day workshop tagged “Performance Thinking Leadership and Organisational Agility’’ on Wednesday in Lagos.

“It is also expected that the workshop would equip you (officers) with the capability to respond to the rapidly changing situations on the ground and in our workplaces.

“You must learn to adapt, be mission-oriented and further develop good leadership attributes with the right organisational skills, so that the Nigerian Navy will continue to react successfully to the emergence of new threats,’’ Ete-Ibas said.

Also read:

The CNS also said that the workshop was important in order for the service to develop new technologies in support of its mandate to put in place a safe and secure maritime environment.

He, however, expressed confidence that the deliberations from the workshop would go a long way to enhance the mental agility of the participants which would enhance the overall operation of the Nigerian Navy.

Ete-Ibas, who was represented by Rear Adm. Ifeola Mohammed, the Chief of Naval Transformation, urged officers to learn to adapt, be mission-oriented and develop good leadership attributes with right organisational skills.

Read also:

Vanguard