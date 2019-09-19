National Population Policy will boost economic growth – NPoPC

The National Population Commission (NPoPC) says the implementation of the 2018 National Population Policy (NPP) would engender accelerated economic growth and prosperity to the country’s advantage.

Dr Ghajji Bello, the Director General of NPoPC made the assertion in his key note address to declare open a two- day workshop on National Population Policy in Abuja on Thursday.

Bello, who was represented by Mr Vincent Anyakora, DG procurement of the Commission said that implementing the policy would result to responsible parenthood in Nigeria.

“The policy, if implemented, will result in improved maternal health and that of the newborn children,” he said.

Bello said that government was responsible, accountable and central to providing individuals with adequate quality information to enable voluntary exercising of population policy.

He called for a synergy between implementing partners aimed at giving account of the achievement in their respective MDAs.

Also, Prof. Rhoda Mundi of the University of Abuja, in her lecture entitled: “The National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development” , said NPP was key to improved quality of life.

Mundi said that the population policy if implemented would achieve even urban and rural population distribution.

The university don explained that the policy would address the prevailing humanitarian emergencies and other emerging issues threatening peace and security and sustainable development of Nigeria.

According to her, the policy will moderate population increase by voluntary fertility regulation methods.

The two- day seminar on National Population Policy (NPP) was organised by the Population Technical Working Group (PTWG) at the instance of the National Population Commission (NPoPC)