Dr. Jaf Momoh, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), National Hospital, Abuja (NHA) on Wednesday, highlighted the numerous achievements accomplished by the hospital as the national edifice celebrates 20 years anniversary.

Momoh, who said that the hospital started on Sept. 1, 1999, with 200 beds, 400 staff with 30 specialist consultants, announced that the health facility presently has 450 beds, 2,000 staff, with 120 specialist consultants in various fields.

He explained that “National Hospital Abuja is now a National Centre of excellence in Cancer care, Neonatology, In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF) Trauma care with sub-regional level 1 Trauma Centre, with all its services computerised.”

He listed other achievements to include the number of out-patients 2,345,437, number of admission 172,783, number of discharges 155,663, babies delivered through IVF 818, live births 29,065, operations 50,249, ante-natal care 202,844, among others.

He added that over 168 resident doctors were trained to consultant level, while 1,500 interns in various fields.

Momoh appreciated “the esteemed and invaluable staff of the hospital for their immense efforts in taking the hospital to a lofty height.

“As a pioneer staff, I have the rare honour to have witnessed the various development stages of the hospital with a successive board and respected senior colleagues who steered the ship of the top management.

“I acknowledge your various contributions toward the development of this citadel of excellence and the noble feats the hospital has attained,’’ he said.

He reassured the public of renewed efforts toward the provision of quality care to patients. Mrs. Patricia Etteh, the Governing Board Chair of the hospital, thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for the guidance and tremendous support given to the hospital.

This, she said, kept the hospital afloat even in the face of dwindling financial resources.

She added that “Federal Government has made effective healthcare delivery to all Nigerians its cardinal goal and all efforts are being put in place to ensure that medical tourism is minimized.

“We appreciate the cordiality cooperation and the push given to this hospital by the Honourable Minister for Health and the Ministry in general.

“I appreciate the hospital management under the leadership of Dr. Jaf Momoh for the sustained harmonious working relationship with the board, especially in the area of policy formulation and implementation.”

Etteh listed some projects inaugurated by the board within a year and a half to include the National Cancer Centre, upgrade and expansion of executive private wing of hospitalisation of top Nigerians, two Linac machines, CT scanner, the archive for long-term documentation and record-keeping.

She also commended the clinical and non-clinical staff of the hospital “for the sacrifices and dedication over the years and the sustained clinical services, as well as complimentary services.”

She then appealed to the Federal Government to provide more funds to the hospital to address challenges of old and dilapidated infrastructure and biomedical equipment.

Founded by Mrs. Maryam Sani Abacha when she was First Lady, the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a hospital for women and children, NHA is a hospital in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

The institution was formally established under Decree 36 of 1999 (Act 36 of 1999) and inaugurated by Abdulsalami Abubakar on May 22, 1999.