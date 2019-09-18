Nasarawa Assembly approves N5b loan for Govt.

In Order to adequately fund critical projects in Nasarawa state, the state government has sought and obtained a loan approval of N5bn private bond issuance by the state House of Assembly.

It would be recalled that the state government had approached the state House of Assembly for its support and approval of N5bn only which will be conducted through private bond issuance to enable the state government to undertake some vital projects for its development agenda in the state.

The loan when obtained would be applied on vital projects that would have a direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim- Balabare Abdullahi announced the approval of the loan after a resolution was passed on a letter presented by the Deputy Majority Leader, Daniel Ogazi on behalf of the governor Abdullahi Sule during the House proceedings in Lafia Wednesday.

The speaker who lauded the maturity and understamding of his colleagues in gaining accelerated consideration and approval given to the loan request noted that the loan would help the state government to achieve its developmental agenda that will impact positively on the lives of its citizens

Leading the debate earlier, the Minority Leader of the House, Hon Danladi Jatau(PDP-Kokona West) urged his colleagues to support and approve the governor’s request in the interest of development.

“I urge you, my colleagues, to support the governor’s request to initiate projects that will have a direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state,” he said.