NAF jet destroys Islamic State facility in Borno

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force ( NAF) said on Friday, that its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) training camp near Mallam Fatori in Borno Statte.

Mallam Fatori is on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno.

The operation was executed on 10 September 2019, based on credible intelligence reports and confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that identified a building on one of the Lake Chad islands that was being used by the terrorists as a facility to indoctrinate and train new fighters.

The ATF therefore dispatched its aircraft to attack the location, which upon arrival over the target area observed significant activity of the terrorists.

The attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the building completely destroying it and neutralizing the ISWAP occupants.

The few other fighters seen fleeing the location were mopped-up by follow-on attacks.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director, NAF Public Relations and Information said, “The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast”.

