N5m exceeds my 5 years’ salary — Winner, BLB

By Prince Okafor

Following the unveiling of Better Life Billionairepromo, BLB, in Lagos, several winners has continued to explain the turnaround effect, as Corporal Salisu Issa, a serving Police Officer says, the N5million he won exceeded his five years salary. Issa was among the 10 winners of the promo in Lagos.

BLB promo, is a novel initiative of NNB Capital & Investments Limited, a financial and investment advisory firm, officially launched in Nigeria last month.

The promo opened to everyone can be accessed by dialling the USSD code *5453# on the MTN, Airtel and 9Mobile network.

Meanwhile, Corporal Issa, serving in the North Center division of the Nigerian Police Force, told Vanguard in a chat that he was listening to radio through his phone before he saw the message alert.

“From there I used the application they sent with a code. Later, I was asked some questions which I answered.

“Some days after, I got a call that I am among the ten lucky winners that participated in the promo. At first I thought it was a fraud because I have already forgotten that I participated in the BLB promo.

“I was assured that they would come to my place of work and I was asked to send my address of which I did. That very day they called, and visited too.

“The BLB team presented a cheque of N5m to me in my station to prove to me that I am among the lucky winners. Up till now I find it difficult to believe I actually won. I never expected it at all.

“Before now I usually play (Baba Ijebu), even bet9ja, amongst other games but I have never won any tangible amount of money, it was only once I won N1800 and N2200. “Fortunately for me, the first time I participated in the BLB promo I emerged among the winners.”

Commenting on his plan for the money, he said: “The management suggested that I invest N3 million into their company shares of which I succumbed to.

“The remaining N2 million I plan to assist my communities and families, also for them to know that I am among the lucky winners and for them to participate in the BLB promo so as to clear the doubt of where I got the money from.

“Even if I serve the Nigerian Police for the next 5 years, the money I will get will not exceed this. I would ensure I invest the money properly in order for it to be of great dividends to my children.

“I also want to invest the money into cattle rearing to double up with the one I had before. In the next two to three years time. I foresee the N2 million would have yielded more than N10 million.

“The BLB promo happens to be a form of empowerment to people who participate. I must say that the BLB promo is really a welcome development.

“The challenge in this promo is lack of awareness for the nature of their campaign because it is not everyone that has access to the television, radio and the internet.

I suggest the management of BLB promo should employ new strategies in the cause of their campaign,” he added.

Vanguard