By Jane Echewodo

A 52-year-old trader, Mrs. Kudirat Ajayi, has lost her 35-year-old marriage for sleeping with husband’s brother as an

Igando Customary Court in Lagos granted the request of her estranged husband to dissolve the union.

Mr. Adeniyi Koledoye the court president, said that since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court is left with no option other than to grant him his wish and pronounced the union dissolved.

In his judgment, Koledoye said “I hereby pronounce the marriage between Mr. Akande Ajayi and Mr. Kudirat Ajayi dissolved today, both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested, the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavor.

“The custody of the last born, who is 17 years is awarded to Akande.”

He ordered the petitioner to pay N150,000 severance to Kudirat for her to move on with her life.

The petitioner, Akande, had earlier informed the court that his wife was wayward and adulterous.

“When I married her, I rented an apartment for her because I have other wives and I don’t want them to live together.

“I started hearing from people in the area that my wife was having an affair with a man, initially I ignored it until her lover came claiming paternity of one of our children.

“The man eventually came to the house but I refused to open the door for him.

“When I questioned my wife, she confessed that the man slept with her but it did not result in pregnancy”

The 71-year-old businessman said that his wife was fetish.

“I once caught her burying something in my compound, I accosted her and tried to remove what she buried there but I could not.

“I went out before I returned, she had cemented the place”

The petitioner begged the court to end the marriage that he was no longer interested that the love he once had for his wife had faded.

In her response, the mother of four, Kudirat, said that she slept with her brother-in-law because she mistook him for her husband.

”I was in bed in the night when my husband’s younger brother came to the house my husband rented for me.

“I thought it was my husband who normally comes to the house at that particular time between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to play and make love to me.

“It was after he finished making love to me that I realized that he was not my husband.

“When I queried him, he claimed that my husband had traveled that was why he came to have sex with me.

“I reported the case to my brother’s wife, who advised me not to tell my husband so that peace can reign in the family.”

Kudirat said that her husband treats the children of the other wives better than hers.

The respondent denied being fetish as claimed by the husband.

She asked the court not to grant her husband’s wish for the dissolution of their marriage that she still love him.