Breaking News
Translate

Millions looted as robbers hit Ekiti Bank with explosive material

On 5:41 pmIn Crime Alertby

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Armed robbers struck at a bank in Ise Ekiti yesterday afternoon, carting away millions of naira.

Millions looted as robbers hit Ekiti Bank with explosive material

 

The robbers, who came with two vehicles around 2 pm, were said to have entered the town through Ikere road and operated for 25 minutes.

They were said to have shot sporadically into the air to create awareness of their arrival and to scare those within the vicinity of the bank.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the robbers attacked the bank with dynamite and gained entry into the banking hall.

“I can confirm to you that a bank was robbed at Ise Ekiti this afternoon. “The robbers broke the security door with Explosive Material, precisely dynamite. “Our men are on their trail and we shall ensure that none of them escape.

“Members of the public should go about their normal duties and be rest assured that we are ready to protect their lives and property at all times”, the police spokesmen stated.

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.