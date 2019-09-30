Mr. Chuks Egbue, Anambra Programme Manager, FADAMA 111 has called for mechanised farming in the country to curb incessant farmers/herdsmen crises.

Egbue said on Monday in Awka, that farmers/herdsmen crises were more witnessed in the hinterland where bushes and farmlands exist.

“Mechanised farming, if embraced will go a long way in curbing these unnecessary clashes which are causing hatred among the citizens of the nation.

“The Fulanis used to live harmoniously with the Igbos here in the East, same way the Igbos live with them in the North,” he said.

He advocated for cluster ranching between farmers and herdsmen for tranquillity to prevail in the nation while commending Gov. Willie Obiano for his method in handling the issue in the state.

“Cluster Farming, which individuals can come together to form will help prevent such ugly situations from happening, same way cluster ranches can be built for the herdsmen by themselves.

“In Anambra, the state government adopted an approach of constant meetings with both parties to know their respective feelings before it gets out of hand, as reported by NAN.

“By so doing, it has curbed unwanted clashes which could have done harm to both parties,” he said.

vanguard