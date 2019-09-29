Breaking News
Translate

Mbappe, Neymar combine to give PSG crucial win at Bordeaux

On 10:05 amIn Sportsby

Kylian Mbappe’s return boosted Paris St-Germain (PSG) on Saturday as the France striker set up Neymar for a soft goal in a 1-0 victory at Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

Neymar, Mbappe, PSG
Neymar celebrates with Mbappe.

Mbappe, back as a substitute after a lengthy injury, burst down the right flank in the 70th minute.

ALSO READ: Spain court takes on Neymar-Barca contract dispute

Neymar then just had to tap in as PSG reclaimed the league lead with 18 points from eight games.

They lead Nantes, who snatched a 1-0 win at Olympique Lyonnais, by two points.

PSG travel to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, without the suspended Brazillian, who has scored his team’s last three goals in Ligue 1.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.