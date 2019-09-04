MAN seeks government intervention, support in the Industry

The Chairman of Basic Metal, Iron and Fabricated Steel, (BMIFS) a sectoral group of the Manaufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN), Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, on Tuesday appealed to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, to support the sector in surmounting the numerous challenges facing its members.

He added that steel production is one of the bedrock of Nigeria’s economy capable of generating employment opportunities as well as conserve the nation of the scarce foreign exchange in the face of the persisting economic meltdown.

Dr. Yusuf who is also the Group Managing Director of KAM Holdings Group Ltd. stated this while conducting the Minister round the KAM products-stand at the 47th MAN Annual General Meeting, (AGM) held at Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

He stressed that smuggling and importation of substandard roofing sheets into Nigeria have over the years created avoidable economic challenges for the nation at large and steel manufacturers in particular.

He however commended President Muhammadu Buhari for adopting policy framework towards ensuring the patronage of made in Nigeria products stressing that more can still achieved with more supports and understanding from government agencies and members of the public.

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, however disclosed that he was aware of the problems facing the sector and promised to tackle them headlong.

He also expressed his commitment to industrial and business development noting that Nigeria Industrial Revolution Roadmap will address the seeming hurdles affecting business growth and development.

Vanguard