Man goes missing after attack on his farm

One Innocent Oshiole Agekamhe has reportedly gone missing after he was attacked on his farm in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

Agekamhe who resides at No 7 yaya Abubakar street, Awobo Estate, Igbogbo Ikorodu left home for his farm and was attacked by unknown men after which he went missing.

A police statement made available to Vanguard reads: “Today being 31-08-2019, one Mr. Lucky Agekamhe residing in Lagos came to this office with a duly sworn affidavit stating that he is the representative of the family of Mr and Mrs INNOCENT OSHIOLE AGEKAMHE and DANIEL OSHIOKAGBOR AGEKAMHE. That the entire family informs the general public of sudden disappearance of their son, wife and two children. That Mr. Innocent Oshiole Agekamhe with the family was last seen on April 20, 2018 at Imota Farm Land, Lagos State where he lives with the family. That he is dark in complexion and about 5ft inches tall, his wife is also dark in complexion and 6ft tall, their first son Isaiah is chocolate in complexion. That anyone with useful information about the missing persons should forward to Mr. Lucky Agekamhe on phone number, 08072151375.”

The case was established and referred for detailed investigation.