Man, 40, beats wife to death in Ogun

On 8:31 pm

By Daud Olatunji

Men of Ogun State Police Command have  arrested one Kingsley Madukwe, 40, for  allegedly beating his 40-year-old wife, Glory Madukwe to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state , Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect, was arrested on Wednesday by his men in Atan-Ota yesterday.

He said the  arrest of the suspect followed a report by one Chief Rafiu Gbadamosi, the Baale of Egando in Atan-Ota that the couple had  a minor misunderstanding as a result of which the husband beat the wife to death at about 11:30pm.

He said: “On the strength of the report, the DPO of Atan Ota division, SP Salau Abiodun led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, an Okada rider who is an indigene of Ihiala in Anambra State, stated that his late wife, a mother of eight was having a month-old-baby and that the baby was crying which made him to wake his wife up to breastfeed the baby, but she refused claiming that she was too tired to breastfeed the baby at that time.

“He stated further that the victim got up and was going to the sitting-room leaving the baby behind and this got him annoyed, consequently, he drew her back and gave her a hot slap.

“The woman there and then, fell down and gave up the ghost. The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the General Hospital Ota mortuary for post mortem examination.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

