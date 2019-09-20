Breaking News
‘Made in Heaven’, featuring RMD, AY hit cinemas

On 2:37 pmIn Newsby

A star-studded romantic movie ‘Made in Heaven’’, featuring Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and ace comedian Ayo Makun (AY) is released in cinemas  on Friday across Nigeria.

The movie is directed by Toba Mcbaror with Newlink Entertainment, Peekaboo Global Consulting and NewOhens  as co-producers.
RMD
A scene in ‘Made in Heaven’

The movie also features ace actors Jide Kosoko, Toyin Abraham, Blossom Chukwujekwu and BBNaija ex-housemate, Kemen, Nwaefuna, among other stars.

Shot in different locations in Lekki and Ajah area of Lagos, the plot of ‘Made in heaven’ is the love tale of Richard and Angela, two romantics who have always fallen into bad and abusive relationships.

